Thursday, 9 April, 2020, 11:53 AM
latest Corona cases pass 15 lakh; death toll tops 88,000      
Afghan govt to free 100 Taliban

Published : Thursday, 9 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

KABUL, Apr 8: The Afghan government will release 100 Taliban prisoners on Wednesday, an official told AFP, a day after the insurgents said they were walking out of talks with Kabul.




The two foes have been negotiating in Kabul since last week to try to finalise a prisoner swap that was originally supposed to have happened by March 10 and pave the way for "intra-Afghan" peace talks between Kabul and the Taliban.
But the swap has been beset with problems, with Kabul claiming the Taliban want 15 "top commanders" to be released, while the insurgents have accused Afghan authorities of needlessly wasting time.
"One hundred Taliban prisoners will be released today," said Javid Faisal, spokesman for Afghanistan's Office of the National Security Council.
"We are doing our part in the agreement. The peace process should move forward."    -AFP



