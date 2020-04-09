Video
Thursday, 9 April, 2020, 11:53 AM
Corona cases pass 15 lakh; death toll tops 88,000      
Home Foreign News

Ethiopia declares emergency

Published : Thursday, 9 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

ADDIS ABABA, Apr 8: Ethiopia on Wednesday declared a state of emergency to fight the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far infected 55 people and resulted in two deaths there.
It is the first state of emergency announced under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who came to power in 2018 and won last year's Nobel Peace Prize in part for expanding political freedoms in the authoritarian nation.
"Because the coronavirus pandemic is getting worse, the Ethiopian government has decided to declare a state of emergency under Article 93 of the constitution," Abiy said in a statement.  
"I call upon everybody to stand in line with government bodies and others that are trying to overcome this problem," he added, warning of "grave legal measures" against anyone who undermines the fight against the pandemic.
It was not immediately clear how the state of emergency would affect day-to-day life in Ethiopia.    -AFP


