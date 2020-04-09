Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 April, 2020, 11:53 AM
latest Corona cases pass 15 lakh; death toll tops 88,000      
Home Foreign News

Virus may spark ‘devastating’ global condom shortage

Published : Thursday, 9 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 8: A global condom shortage is looming as the coronavirus pandemic shutters factories and disrupts supply chains, the world's top maker of the contraceptives said, with the United Nations warning of "devastating" consequences.
Over half of humanity has been confined to their homes as the highly contagious virus marches round the planet, while governments worldwide have ordered the closure of businesses deemed non-essential.
Malaysia -- one of the world's top rubber producers and a major source of condoms -- imposed a nationwide lockdown last month as infections surged to the highest level in Southeast Asia.
But restrictions on the operations of Malaysian contraceptive giant Karex, which makes one in every five condoms globally, mean the firm expects to produce 200 million fewer condoms than usual from mid-March to mid-April.
With other producers around the world likely facing disruption and difficulties in getting condoms to market due to transport problems, supplies of contraceptives will be hit hard, warned Karex chief executive Goh Miah Kiat.




"The world will definitely see a condom shortage," Goh told AFP.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Afghan govt to free 100 Taliban
Ethiopia declares emergency
Putin proposes relief measures
Virus may spark ‘devastating’ global condom shortage
UK man jailed for stealing hospital face masks
For mild virus cases, Moscow doctors are video-calling
Italy closes ports to migrant ships because of coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic: Top News


Latest News
2 laxmipur boys test negative for coronavirus after death
Uncertainty over payment of factory workers by Apr 16
120 prisoners to be released in Jashore
Virus could push half a billion people into poverty
Biden-Trump showdown looms after Sanders ends presidential bid
Corona cases pass 15 lakh; death toll tops 88,000
COVID-19 invades Saudi inner sanctum
Is this the end of civilisation as we know it?
Virus attacks global economy as Europe, US deaths mount
3 villages flooded as embankment collapses in Assasuni
Most Read News
Benazir new IGP, Mamun RAB DG likely
RAB DG Benazir Ahmed made new IGP
Corona death toll now 20, new cases 54 in country
Gazipur placed on complete lockdown
Fakhrul writes to Home Minister for releasing all political prisoners
Grocery owner dies of coronavirus in city
Addressing the woes of expat workers
How Majed got arrested  
Young woman dies with corona symptoms in Rangpur hospital
Dhaka's 52 areas, Narayanganj under lockdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft