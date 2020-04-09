Video
Thursday, 9 April, 2020, 11:52 AM
City News

FFs demand hanging Mazed immediately

Published : Thursday, 9 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Observer Desk

The Freedom Fighter Officer and Employees serving and retired are overjoyed with the news of capturing Killer of Bangabandhu Capt (rtd) Majed, said a press release on Wednesday.
To celebrate the news the Freedom Fighter Officers, Employees of the Republic and members of the Shaheed families along with the freedom loving people of Bangladesh are distributing sweets all over the country to mark the capture of heinous killer.
The release said, on behalf of all the Freedom Fighter Officers and Employees (serving and retired), we urge upon the government to hang the killer Capt Majed tonight since he had been awarded the capital punishment by the court.





