Thursday, 9 April, 2020, 11:52 AM
Four die with corona symptoms in 4 dists

Published : Thursday, 9 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

At least four people including a teenage girl were died with fever and cold in Sunamganj on Tuesday night and Dhaka, Manikganj and Nilphamari on Wednesday.
In Sunamganj, a young man died from fever and breathing complications at Bakhtarpur village in Doarabazar upazila on Tuesday night.
The deceased, aged around 22, was a brick kiln worker in Narsingdi district.
Sonia Sultana, upazila nirbahi officer, said the youth had been suffering from fever and cold for the last few days. He died at his home around 8:30pm on Tuesday.
In Dhaka, a young man died from breathing complications at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Md Miyad, 23, son of Shahidullah of Sadar upazila in Narayanganj.
The youth was admitted to the medicine ward of the hospital on April 5. Following his breathing problems, he was kept at the isolation unit where he died around 8:00am, said Inspector Bachchu Miah.
In Manikganj, an elderly man suffering from fever andbreathing complications deied at Golora village in Saturia upazila on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Anwar Hossain, 65, of the village.
Saturia upazila nirbahi officer Ashraful Alam saidAnwar Hossain had been suffering from fever and breathing problem for the last few days and died in the morning.
His sample was collected for coronavirus test, he said.
In Nilphamari, a 65-year-old man suffering from cold and fever died at Domar upazila in Nilphamari on Wednesday.
The old man who was receiving treatment for fever, cold and cough at his Khanpara village died in the early morning, said Domar Upazila Health Officer Dr Md Ibrahim.
Sample of the deceased was collected and sent to Rangpur Medical College and Hospital for coronavirus test.
Officer-in-charge of Domar Police Station Mostafizur Rahman said they buried the body as locals were afraid of making any arrangement for his burial.    -UNB


