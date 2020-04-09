Video
Thursday, 9 April, 2020, 11:52 AM
Corona cases pass 15 lakh; death toll tops 88,000      
Buttler's WC final shirt raises £65,000 for hospital appeal

Published : Thursday, 9 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

LONDON, APRIL 8: England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler has raised more than £65,000 ($80,000) to help fight the coronavirus by auctioning off his World Cup final shirt.
Buttler's shirt, which he wore when completing the last-ball run-out that saw England beat New Zealand at Lord's last year, was sold to raise money for specialist heart and lung centres provided by the Royal Brompton and Harefield hospitals in London. Buttler, who earlier in the showpiece match had hit a fifty and batted in the Super Over, put his long-sleeve keeping jersey up for sale on eBay a week ago.    -AFP


