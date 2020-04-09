England may not host WI in May

Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have agreed to postpone the planned West Indies U19 tour of England, scheduled for August and September 2020. The same has not been postponed for the corona virus fear but due to the scheduling clashes.

However, senior team tour of England, which was scheduled to take place next month may be postponed in the current situation.

"There has been no word yet. That is a decision for the ECB which they have not made as yer", the CWI president Ricky Skerritt, said.

The tour is scheduled to begin from May 22 and three Tests to be played in June.

"Several of our member countries have a few cases", the president said.

South Africa and India's tours of Sri Lanka may also be affected.





