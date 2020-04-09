Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 April, 2020, 11:51 AM
latest Corona cases pass 15 lakh; death toll tops 88,000      
Home Sports

Neymar welcome anytime at Barca, says Suarez

Published : Thursday, 9 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

Neymar welcome anytime at Barca, says Suarez

Neymar welcome anytime at Barca, says Suarez

BARCELONA, APRIL 8: Neymar "will always be welcome" back at Barcelona, the Spanish giants' striker Luis Suarez told Mundo Deportivo on Wednesday.
Neymar left Barca in a world record move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 but has been persistently linked to a possible return to the Camp Nou.
Suarez told the paper: "Everybody knows 'Ney', we all know the affection we have for him in the dressing room.
"His ability is indisputable and he still has so much to show. He will always be welcome in the changing room, we appreciate him a lot."
Suarez, 33, recovering from right knee surgery, said it was "complicated" to talk about players joining Barca at this time of crisis with the coronavirus pandemic.
"But I can talk about players, and these are huge players," he commented when asked by the paper to discuss the rumours linking the 28-year-old Neymar with a Barca return.
The Uruguayan also had warm words for Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, the 22-year-old Argentine whose name also been associated with a move to Catalonia.
"Lautaro is a player who is progressing in Italy, he is a flexible centre-forward, with spectacular moves and that shows what a great a striker he is."
Questioned about how any eventual new signings would fit in Suarez said: "There will always be a healthy rivalry between us, and while we are all focused on the same objective, that is winning, any players who come in to help the team achieve its aims will always be welcome."
He then turned to last week's deal with the club to cut players' wages by 70%, with Barca captain Lionel Messi accusing the club of undermining the squad during negotiations.
"There were some things that were said that were false, like that the players didn't want to see their salaries reduced, that some were against it.
"That they (club management) were saying that without being part of the squad was annoying. It annoyed all the players."
Suarez emphasised all the players were united from the start in wanting to help the club as much as possible.
"The deal was delayed because it's not easy to revoke the salary of 22-23 players.




"It was worked out between the club and the players' lawyers, but it wasn't easy to do."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Smith hoping for IPL action 'at some stage'
Buttler's WC final shirt raises £65,000 for hospital appeal
England may not host WI in May
Neymar welcome anytime at Barca, says Suarez
French footballers strike deal to reduce wages
Stokes crowned Wisden's leading cricketer in the world
Paraguay court releases Ronaldinho into house arrest in Asuncion hotel
As Bundesliga clubs resume training, a debate over fairness and fitness


Latest News
2 laxmipur boys test negative for coronavirus after death
Uncertainty over payment of factory workers by Apr 16
120 prisoners to be released in Jashore
Virus could push half a billion people into poverty
Biden-Trump showdown looms after Sanders ends presidential bid
Corona cases pass 15 lakh; death toll tops 88,000
COVID-19 invades Saudi inner sanctum
Is this the end of civilisation as we know it?
Virus attacks global economy as Europe, US deaths mount
3 villages flooded as embankment collapses in Assasuni
Most Read News
Benazir new IGP, Mamun RAB DG likely
RAB DG Benazir Ahmed made new IGP
Corona death toll now 20, new cases 54 in country
Gazipur placed on complete lockdown
Fakhrul writes to Home Minister for releasing all political prisoners
Grocery owner dies of coronavirus in city
How Majed got arrested  
Addressing the woes of expat workers
Young woman dies with corona symptoms in Rangpur hospital
Dhaka's 52 areas, Narayanganj under lockdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft