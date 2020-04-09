

ACME Sales and Distribution Director Md. Ferdous Khan along with General Manager of Procurement Division Sayed Hossain Patwary and Deputy General Manager of Marketing Division Mohammad Ziauddin handing over the first consignment of PPE which includes protective gowns, face masks, hand gloves etc. to the Directorate General of Drug Administration, Major General Md. Mahbubur Rahman at his office in the city recently.