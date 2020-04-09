Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 April, 2020, 11:51 AM
latest Corona cases pass 15 lakh; death toll tops 88,000      
Home Business

ACME Sales and Distribution Director Md. Ferdous Khan along with General Manager

Published : Thursday, 9 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

ACME Sales and Distribution Director Md. Ferdous Khan along with General Manager

ACME Sales and Distribution Director Md. Ferdous Khan along with General Manager

ACME Sales and Distribution Director Md. Ferdous Khan along with General Manager of Procurement Division Sayed Hossain Patwary and Deputy General Manager of Marketing Division Mohammad Ziauddin handing over the first consignment of PPE which includes protective gowns, face masks, hand gloves etc. to the Directorate General of Drug Administration, Major General Md. Mahbubur Rahman at his office in the city recently.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Honda cautiously back to work in China’s Wuhan
ACME Sales and Distribution Director Md. Ferdous Khan along with General Manager
Dollar creeps higher as virus worries return
Oil holds near $32 ahead of OPEC-led talks on output cuts
ECB urges for 1.5t euro steps to tackle virus crisis
Global stocks turn negative as virus death toll mounts
Trump seeks $250b more in aid for US small businesses
China’s central bank to step up easing, won't borrow Fed playbook


Latest News
2 laxmipur boys test negative for coronavirus after death
Uncertainty over payment of factory workers by Apr 16
120 prisoners to be released in Jashore
Virus could push half a billion people into poverty
Biden-Trump showdown looms after Sanders ends presidential bid
Corona cases pass 15 lakh; death toll tops 88,000
COVID-19 invades Saudi inner sanctum
Is this the end of civilisation as we know it?
Virus attacks global economy as Europe, US deaths mount
3 villages flooded as embankment collapses in Assasuni
Most Read News
Benazir new IGP, Mamun RAB DG likely
RAB DG Benazir Ahmed made new IGP
Corona death toll now 20, new cases 54 in country
Gazipur placed on complete lockdown
Fakhrul writes to Home Minister for releasing all political prisoners
Grocery owner dies of coronavirus in city
How Majed got arrested  
Addressing the woes of expat workers
Young woman dies with corona symptoms in Rangpur hospital
Dhaka's 52 areas, Narayanganj under lockdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft