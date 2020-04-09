China Railway Group donates corona safety gears to BD



Colonel Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury representing Bangladesh Army and Kurmitola General Hospital Assistant Director Lt. Colonel Dr. Abdul Wahab receiving coronavirus safety gears from China Railway Group Limited (CREC) Contractor's Representative Wang Kun at the CREC office in the city's Baridhara recently.

In a symbolic event held at the CREC office in the city's Baridhara, the consignment of gears was handed over to Colonel Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury representing Bangladesh Army and Lt. Colonel Dr. Abdul Wahab?Assistant Director of Kurmitola General Hospital by Mr. Wang Kun, Contractor's Representative of CREC for PBRLP. CREC has donated 10,080 N95 Particulate Respirators, 40,000 Disposable Surgical Masks, 1, 000 Medical Protection Gowns, 400 Medical Goggles, and 500 COVID-19 Detection Kits to these two hospitals.

This is the first batch of PPEs that CREC is donating to Bangladesh, and CREC will try its utmost to provide more assistance if the COVID-19 situation worsens in Bangladesh," said Wang Kun of CREC.

On this occasion Wang Kun of CREC said, "Drawing from China's experience, fast and accurate testing and adequate PPE for medial professionals are essential for curbing COVID-19. The pandemic that we are facing today can no longer be fought by just government entities. We all need to work together."

CREC entered Bangladesh in the 1990s and it has been growing with the development of Bangladesh. Being a trustworthy member of the society of Bangladesh we would like to stand with Bangaldesh in the current fight against this virus.

















