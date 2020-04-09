Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 April, 2020, 11:50 AM
latest Corona cases pass 15 lakh; death toll tops 88,000      
Home Business

Greedy traders hike wheat prices amid coronavirus outbreak

Published : Thursday, 9 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, April 8: Compared to the first three months of last year,  wheat import has increased by 43 percent and the cost of import has decreased by Tk 70 per maund.
Nevertheless, the price of this essential commodity has increased        by Tk 60-80 per maund in local market and sources said a section of greedy traders are exploiting higher demand for flour at this time.
They said demand for packed atta and maida has increased amid the outbreak of coronavirus while millers are blaming an artificial supply crisis in the new situation to make huge profit.
The sources said importers and millers have raised the prices by showing the artificial crisis amid the ongoing lockdown. Reports from wholesale consumer market in Khatunganj showed that wheat price has increased by Tk 60-80 per maund in the last two weeks.
It has pushed the market price of atta (coarse flour) and maida (refined flour) at retailers' level while its prices increased by Tk 2-3 per kg at wholesale market. According to Khatunganj traders, loose atta sold at Tk 23-27 and maida at Tk 34-40 per kg depending on their quality. Wholesalers said, importers and millers have recently reduced supply of wheat, atta, and maida when demand has increased. They fear the prices may rise further.
Wheat broker-dealer M Nizam Uddin said, traders supply wheat to different mills in the country. But importers were claiming a wheat stock crisis in Khatunganj to push prices up down the stream.  Millers however claim they are making atta and maida by buying wheat at extra cost so they are also selling at extra prices.
Wholesale traders said last Friday Canadian wheat was sold at Khatunganj at a price of Tk 1,100 per maund. In addition, Russian wheat was sold for about Tk 900. Last week, it was sold at Tk 60 to 80 lower respectively.
Traders also said due to the increase of the wheat price, loose atta and maida's prices have been hiked along with packet-based all items.
Flours millers said the demand for wheat in the domestic market has suddenly increased as some importers have raised prices. It has created bad impact on the market. Atta and maida crisis is moreover impacting the market due to closure of some factories.  




Mohammad Tanvir Hossain, a regular wheat importer said, the price of the product had increased slightly due to some complications, including additional cost of transport during the lockdown. He however claimed price has not increased more than Tk 30-40 per maund. Meanwhile, wheat prices are also showing downward in the global market.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Honda cautiously back to work in China’s Wuhan
ACME Sales and Distribution Director Md. Ferdous Khan along with General Manager
Dollar creeps higher as virus worries return
Oil holds near $32 ahead of OPEC-led talks on output cuts
ECB urges for 1.5t euro steps to tackle virus crisis
Global stocks turn negative as virus death toll mounts
Trump seeks $250b more in aid for US small businesses
China’s central bank to step up easing, won't borrow Fed playbook


Latest News
2 laxmipur boys test negative for coronavirus after death
Uncertainty over payment of factory workers by Apr 16
120 prisoners to be released in Jashore
Virus could push half a billion people into poverty
Biden-Trump showdown looms after Sanders ends presidential bid
Corona cases pass 15 lakh; death toll tops 88,000
COVID-19 invades Saudi inner sanctum
Is this the end of civilisation as we know it?
Virus attacks global economy as Europe, US deaths mount
3 villages flooded as embankment collapses in Assasuni
Most Read News
Benazir new IGP, Mamun RAB DG likely
RAB DG Benazir Ahmed made new IGP
Corona death toll now 20, new cases 54 in country
Gazipur placed on complete lockdown
Fakhrul writes to Home Minister for releasing all political prisoners
Grocery owner dies of coronavirus in city
How Majed got arrested  
Addressing the woes of expat workers
Young woman dies with corona symptoms in Rangpur hospital
Dhaka's 52 areas, Narayanganj under lockdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft