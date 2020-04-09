Greedy traders hike wheat prices amid coronavirus outbreak





Nevertheless, the price of this essential commodity has increased by Tk 60-80 per maund in local market and sources said a section of greedy traders are exploiting higher demand for flour at this time.

They said demand for packed atta and maida has increased amid the outbreak of coronavirus while millers are blaming an artificial supply crisis in the new situation to make huge profit.

The sources said importers and millers have raised the prices by showing the artificial crisis amid the ongoing lockdown. Reports from wholesale consumer market in Khatunganj showed that wheat price has increased by Tk 60-80 per maund in the last two weeks.

It has pushed the market price of atta (coarse flour) and maida (refined flour) at retailers' level while its prices increased by Tk 2-3 per kg at wholesale market. According to Khatunganj traders, loose atta sold at Tk 23-27 and maida at Tk 34-40 per kg depending on their quality. Wholesalers said, importers and millers have recently reduced supply of wheat, atta, and maida when demand has increased. They fear the prices may rise further.

Wheat broker-dealer M Nizam Uddin said, traders supply wheat to different mills in the country. But importers were claiming a wheat stock crisis in Khatunganj to push prices up down the stream. Millers however claim they are making atta and maida by buying wheat at extra cost so they are also selling at extra prices.

Wholesale traders said last Friday Canadian wheat was sold at Khatunganj at a price of Tk 1,100 per maund. In addition, Russian wheat was sold for about Tk 900. Last week, it was sold at Tk 60 to 80 lower respectively.

Traders also said due to the increase of the wheat price, loose atta and maida's prices have been hiked along with packet-based all items.

Flours millers said the demand for wheat in the domestic market has suddenly increased as some importers have raised prices. It has created bad impact on the market. Atta and maida crisis is moreover impacting the market due to closure of some factories.









Mohammad Tanvir Hossain, a regular wheat importer said, the price of the product had increased slightly due to some complications, including additional cost of transport during the lockdown. He however claimed price has not increased more than Tk 30-40 per maund. Meanwhile, wheat prices are also showing downward in the global market.





