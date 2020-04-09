Video
Thursday, 9 April, 2020, 11:50 AM
latest Corona cases pass 15 lakh; death toll tops 88,000      
COVID-19 Multiplying Losses

Hotels, guest houses struggle without visitors

Published : Thursday, 9 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Mizanur Rahman

Business of the capital's residential hotels and guest houses has plunged to almost zero over the past several weeks without local and foreign guests. They are counting enormous losses every day amid corona outbreak.
Bangladesh International Hotel Association (BIHA) secretary Mohsin Haque told the Daily Observer that their estimated losses have already surpassed Tk 2000 crore and it will soar if the crisis persists.
He said hotel workers were laid idle and many have already lost jobs. On the other hand hotel owners see no way how to pay wages to staff and other utility bills to various agencies.
"We have 45 listed international standards hotels with our association. Most of them now have no guests, except 8 to 12 people remaining stranded. The setback started to hit the industry from February," he said.
Now they have no cash, he said to pay business over dues and      already made three proposals to the government that include allowing deferred payment of gas, water and electricity bills by December 2021 and waiver of tax on staff salaries.
A visit to Hotel Joy Kali Temple in the capital showed the whole hotel   is empty. Hotel's electrical worker Abul Kashem said all guests hastily vacated rooms on the night of March 25. Moreover new bookings were cancelled.
He said the two blocks hotel buildings have 85 rooms and every room       was now vacant. The owner says it will open when the shutdown will be over. But it seems the closure may continue longer at a staggering loss to business.
A similar situation was found at New York Hotel, Hotel As Shams International, Hotel Rahmania, Hotel Seven Star and the like in the capital's Topkhana Road.
All 5-star international hotels in the city are also wearing deserted    look without guests. There is no illumination in those hotels, night fall with heavy darkness in their campuses.
This is because no international guest is arriving. Air communication remains suspended due to outbreak of the global pandemic. Countries having business relation with Bangladesh are struggling to protect their people. It is no time for business or tourism.
A source at a 5-Star hotel said arrival of guests started to fall from February due to coronavirus outbreak. However, around March 17, most hotels were booked for foreign and local guests to attend celebration of Mujib-Year on his birth centenary.




But in few days all were cancelled as the outbreak flashed out in the country. The situation is worsening ever since.


