Govt to buy 6 lakh tonnes paddy directly from farmers





The Food Ministry issued a circular in this regard on Tuesday.

According to the circular, a total of six lakh tonnes of paddy will be purchased from the farmers directly at Tk 26 per kg from April 26 to August 31.

Wheat procurement will start in April 15 and continue till June 30 this year. A total of 75,000 tonnes of wheat will be purchased at Tk 28 per kg.

Some 10 lakh tonnes of boiled rice will be purchased at Tk 36 per kg while 1.50 lakh tonnes of non-boiled rice (Atap) will be purchased at Tk 35 per kg from May 7 to August 31.

According to provisions, price and limit of local procurement usually set at the meeting of Food Planning and Monitoring Committee (FPMC) under the Food Ministry. The Food Minister is the head of the body. Considering the coronavirus outbreak across the country, the ministry has finalized the paddy and wheat procurement targets and rates, consulting with the stakeholders.

Food Ministry Secretary Dr. Nazmanara Khanum told this correspondent that the Food Minister has talked separately with the Agriculture Minister and ministers and secretaries concerned before fixing the procurement limit and price. They were also informed about the decision.

Contacted, Director General of the Directorate General of Food (DG Food) Sarwar Mahmud said they will start buying paddy first to ensure proper price for the farmers. The DG Food officials will buy paddy directly from the farmers following guidelines.

The authorities concerned will buy paddy by selecting farmers through lottery from the enlisted farmers of the government. At the same time, paddy will be bought using "Farmers App" in selected places following the same guideline prepared for procuring Aman paddy and rice, he added.

































