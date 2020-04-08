AL heaves sigh of relief at Majed’s arrest





While expressing their reaction on the issue, they have demanded immediate execution of the death penalty awarded to him in the Bangabandgu murder case earlier.

Following the lower court and High Court verdicts, the Supreme Court on November 19 in 2009 upheld the death sentences of Abdul Majed and 11 other self-confessed killers of Bangabandhu.

Of them, five were executed on January 27 in 2010. Another condemned killer died in Zimbabwe in June in 2001.

However, six other convicted persons including Abdul Majed remained at large. After detention of Majed, five others still remain fugitive in different countries.

While talking to this correspondent over phone, AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak said, "The nation is now feeling happy and relieved for getting such a gift during this Coronavirus pandemic across the country."

"The nation knows that former military ruler and founder of BNP Ziaur Rahman had rewarded and rehabilitated the killers of Bangabandhu and his family members. He obstructed the trial of Bangabandhu murder enacting the 'indemnity ordinance.' Hopefully, the nation will be taint-free as early as possible by executing the death penalty of Majed like the others," he added.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader will give his official reaction on behalf of the party on Wednesday over Majed's arrest and execution, AL joint office secretary Sayem Khan said.

In a video conference, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said Majed was not only involved in the killing of Bangabandhu, but also in killing of four national leaders inside the jail.

"We hope that we will be able to execute the verdict as per the court's order. I think it is the best gift for the people during Mujib Barsho," he said.

While talking to this correspondent AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, "We have long been expecting to execute the killers of Bangabandhu and his family members and four national leaders. We have moved clearly ahead by arresting Majed."

"As early as possible we want the execution of court's order on his death penalty. We hope, we will be able to bring the rest of the fugitive killers for executing the court's order under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he added.

A taskforce comprising ministers and high officials of the foreign, law and home ministries was formed in 2010 to locate and bring back the fugitives.

The government had also made global appeals in bilateral, regional and international forums to track down the culprits.

























