Combined efforts to curb coronavirus  seen vital





Some virologists call it a critical phase and many experts are apprehensive that the situation might move towards the final stage through community transmission of the disease.

Talking to the Daily Observer Dr Mahmud Akhtar, Medicine Specialist of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, said it is not possible for any government in the world to handle the pandemic alone.

We saw the private sector coming forward to assist governments in different countries during the ongoing crisis, he said.

"Not only big businesses, industries and services organisations but private sector health care organizations are also assisting the governments in dealing with the pandemic. So we can work together in this crisis time," he said.

However, Dr Mahmud alleged that the government had not approved many private hospitals to work on controlling Coronavirus.

Richard A Cash, a visiting professor at BRAC University's James P Grant School of Public Health, urged the global health community to consider emergency provision of food and cash for the poor at this crisis moment.

Lastly and most crucially, he urged the global health community to better evaluate and promote infection control measures that are less disruptive to the livelihoods of the poor and feasible in low-resource settings including hand washing.

Some 20 new Coronavirus or COVID-19 patients were detected in the capital in the last 24 hours, according the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) health bulletin on the virus.

The Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) on Tuesday confirmed 41 new coronavirus cases and five deaths.

In the number of cases, Narayanganj follows Dhaka. Thirty eight people has so far contracted the virus in the district.

Amid surge in the cases, Inspector General of Police Javed Patwary on Sunday ordered all police units to restrict flow of people in and out of Dhaka to curb the spread of the epidemic.

After his order, the capital apparently turned into lockdown.

Bangladesh first reported its Coronavirus cases on March 8. Since then the country has witnessed increase in the infections.

Global COVID-19 cases rose to 1,359,010 and the number of death stood at 75,900 as of Tuesday, according to Worldometer, a website which compiles number of new Coronavirus cases and deaths from it.

























