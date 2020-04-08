Video
Wednesday, 8 April, 2020
Bangabandhu killer Majed held in Dhaka, sent to jail

It's a best gift for people during Mujib Barsho: Home Minister

Published : Wednesday, 8 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

The arrested condemned killer of Bangabandhu, Capt (dismissed) Abdul Majed, was brought before the Metropolitan Magistrate�s Court in the city on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Captain (dismissed) Abdul Majed, a convicted fugitive killer of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was arrested in the capital early Tuesday.
He is a self-confessed killer of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Masudur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), said a team of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit under Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested him around 3:30am. Later, the CTTC unit produced Majed before the Court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate AM Zulfikar Hayat who sent the killer to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.
The court also sent the order sheet to Dhaka District and Sessions Judge's Court, which had earlier sentenced him to death in the Bangabandhu murder case.
The CTTC unit, in its forwarding report, said Abdul Majed was arrested from near Gabtoli Bus Stand in the capital around 3:45am on Tuesday.
No lawyer represented Majed in court, said Jafor Hossain, deputy commissioner of DMP's Prosecution Division. Majed went into hiding before the Awami League government came to power in 1997 and detectives had been working to trace him ever since. "Majed said he arrived in the country on March 26 from Kolkata.
Abdul Majed claimed that he was hiding in India's Kolkata for about 23 years, said Hemayet Uddin Khan, assistant public prosecutor, who talked to him in the court.  
In a video conference, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said Majed was arrested from Mirpur. During the assassination of Bangabandhu on August 15, 1975, Majed was a lieutenant. He was not only involved in the killing of Bangabandhu but also in the killings of four national leaders inside jail, the minister said.
"We hope that we will be able to execute the verdict as per the court's order�I think it is a best gift for the people during Mujib Barsho," he said, adding that Majed's wife Sanaya Begum has been living in Dhaka Cantonment residential area.
The minister further said that the BNP government, led by Ziaur Rahman, ensured that these criminal would not face any punishment by enacting the Indemnity Bill. "Majed later worked at Bangabhaban and other places directed by Ziaur Rahman," the Home Minister said.
Eighteen members of Bangabandhu's family, including Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, three sons -Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal and 10-year-old Sheikh Russel, two daughters-in-law Sultana Kamal and Rosy Jamal, brother Sheikh Naser, Abdur Rab Serniabat, Sheikh Fazlul Haq Moni and his wife Arzu Moni, Baby Serniabat, Sukanta Babu, Arif and Abdul Nayeem Khan Rintu, were, among others, were also killed on that fateful night.
Bangabandhu's Military Secretary Brigadier General Jamil was also killed. Several members of a family in the capital's Mohammadpur area were killed by artillery shells fired by the killers on the same day.
Five killers of Bangabandhu -Syed Farooq Rahman, Sultan Shahriar Rashid Khan, Bazlul Huda, AKM Mohiuddin Ahmed and Mohiuddin Ahmed - were hanged in January 2010.  Another killer Aziz Pasha met natural death in Zimbabwe in 2001.


