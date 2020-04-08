How Majed got arrested  





Saiful Islam, Deputy Commissioner of CTTC unit, said intelligence report found that Abdul Majed returned from Kolkata. After confirmation of his whereabouts the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit arrested him, he added.

The CTTC unit under Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested Capt (dismissed) Abdul Majed from Mirpur on Tuesday. He is a self-declared killer of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

According to CTTC, Majed went into hiding in Kolkata by changing his name to Abdul Mozid. Later he fled India and went to live in Libya and Pakistan.

Majed returned to Kolkata from Libya four years ago. Majed kept regularly contact with his family. After returning from India Abdul Majed was living in Road No 1, House No 10/ A DOHS Mirpur, according to the CTTC.

Majed went into hiding before the Awami League government came to power in 1997 and detectives had been working to trace him ever since. "Majed said he arrived in the country on March 26 from Kolkata illegally. Abdul Majed, was hiding at Kolkata in India for about 23 years before arriving in the country recently.

He claimed that he was hiding there for about 23 years," Hemayet Uddin Khan, Assistant Public Prosecutor, who talked to him before the court proceeding started on Tuesday.

The CTTC unit, in its forwarding report, said Abdul Majed was arrested from near Gabtoli Bus Stand of Dhaka around 3:45am on Tuesday.

On August 15 in 1975, during the assassination of Bangabandhu, Majed, Noor and Risaldar Moslehuddin along with others were present there when he was a lieutenant, Asaduzzaman said.

In a video conference, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said Abdul Majed was not only involved in the killing of Bangabandhu but also in the killings of four national leaders inside the Dhaka Central Jail.





























