Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 April, 2020, 5:43 AM
latest Benazir new IGP, Mamun RAB DG likely        Gazipur placed on complete lockdown       
Home Front Page

How Majed got arrested  

Published : Wednesday, 8 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Staff Correspondent

Captain Abdul Majed, a self-declared killer of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was arrested by intelligence surveillance team.
Saiful Islam, Deputy Commissioner of CTTC unit, said intelligence report found that Abdul Majed returned from Kolkata. After confirmation of his whereabouts the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit arrested him, he added.
The CTTC unit under Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested Capt (dismissed) Abdul Majed from Mirpur on Tuesday.  He is a self-declared killer of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
According to CTTC,     Majed went into hiding in Kolkata by changing his name to Abdul Mozid. Later he fled India and went to live in Libya and Pakistan.  
 Majed returned to Kolkata from Libya four years ago. Majed kept regularly contact with his family. After returning from India Abdul Majed was living in Road No 1, House No 10/ A DOHS Mirpur, according to the CTTC.
Majed went into hiding before the Awami League government came to power in 1997 and detectives had been working to trace him ever since. "Majed said he arrived in the country on March 26 from Kolkata illegally.  Abdul Majed, was hiding at Kolkata in India for about 23 years before arriving in the country recently.
He claimed that he was hiding there for about 23 years," Hemayet Uddin Khan, Assistant Public Prosecutor, who talked to him before the court proceeding started on Tuesday.  
The CTTC unit, in its forwarding report, said Abdul Majed was arrested from near Gabtoli Bus Stand of Dhaka around 3:45am on Tuesday.
On August 15 in 1975, during the assassination of Bangabandhu, Majed, Noor and Risaldar Moslehuddin along with others were present there when he was a lieutenant, Asaduzzaman said.
In a video conference, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said Abdul Majed was not only involved in the killing of Bangabandhu but also in the killings of four national leaders inside the Dhaka Central Jail.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India agrees to release drug after Trump retaliation threat
Govt to buy 6 lakh tonnes paddy directly from farmers
UNSC to hold first coronavirus talks Thursday: Diplomats
AL heaves sigh of relief at Majed’s arrest
British PM Johnson still in ICU
Combined efforts to curb coronavirus  seen vital
Five walked the gallows, one more to pay the price
Five more die of Covid-19, 41 new cases detected


Latest News
Paraguay court releases Ronaldinho into house arrest
Benazir new IGP, Mamun RAB DG likely
Gazipur placed on complete lockdown
Narayanganj under total lockdown from Wednesday
Coronavirus: DNCC asks people not to visit grave
Shakib Al Hasan is going to be father for 2nd time
Man dies with corona symptoms in C'nawabganj, union on lockdown
People of 20 Lalmonirhat villages on self lockdown
50 fined in city for not maintaining social distance
7 new patients admitted to RMCH with corona like symptoms
Most Read News
Bangabandhu's killer Abdul Mazed arrested after 45 years
Corona may spread widely in April: PM
Covid-19 impact on BD economy & few underlying concerns
Overseas Bangladeshis' deaths surpass 100
Thank you prime minister
Rajbari village under lockdown after man dies with corona symptoms
Bangladesh corona death toll now 17, new cases 41
Shut kitchen markets, shops by 7pm: DMP
Who is this Captain (sacked) Abdul Mazed?
Bangabandhu's killer Capt (sacked) Mazed sent to jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft