Chinese Covid-19 expert holds videoconference with BD at 1:00pm today





"Dr Zhang Wenhong, Professor and Head of the Center for Infectious Disease, Huashan Hospital of Fudan University in Shanghai, will share his experiences and answer Bangladeshi doctors' questions about the deadly virus," a Chinese embassy official said.

The videoconference will be broadcasted live on the official facebook page of Chinese Embassy in Dhaka at 1:00pm Dhaka time tomorrow (today), Chinese embassy sources said.

As the Chair of the Department of Internal Medicine of Fudan University in Shanghai, Dr. Zhang has extensive experience with the diagnosis and treatment of various emerging infectious diseases, it said.

China on Tuesday reported no coronavirus deaths, the first time since it started publishing daily figures in January while Bangladesh overnight witnessed five fresh COVID-19 deaths and 41 cases of infection as the virus appeared to have expanded clutches most steeply in last 24 hours since its first detection on March 8.































