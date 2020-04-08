Legal notice seeks special incentives for journalists





It also sought to provide health safety equipment for the journalists.

Supreme Court lawyer Adv Md Moniruzzaman Lincon sent the legal notice to the Information and Finance Ministry secretaries, and head of the country's 'corona prevention cell' through email.

The notice urged the respondents to take necessary steps to meet these requests within seven days.

The notice said, media is contributing the most to create social awareness with help from the journalists working in the field amid the coronavirus scare.

Through the journalists' reports, the people of the country are able to know the facts regarding the current state of affairs, which helps them to become aware of the overall situation and take proper preventive measures, the notice added.

Besides the healthcare professionals, journalists are playing the most important roles as they are providing the people with the latest news related to the coronavirus in the hope of winning the war against the virus by creating awareness among the people, the notice also said.

There is no denying the fact that the work done by the journalists is extremely risky and that risk has increased with the emergence of the current coronavirus outbreak.

The Supreme Court lawyer in his notice suggested that the authorities concerned see to it that the journalists are provided with essential safety kits like personal protective equipment (PPE) and special incentives to protect them from the effects of the pandemic.

















