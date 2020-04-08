Video
Wednesday, 8 April, 2020, 5:43 AM
Home Back Page

Dairy sector counts loss of Tk1500cr

Published : Wednesday, 8 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

The dairy sector has counted a loss of Tk1500 crore due to countrywide government shutdown in the wake of the novel Coronavirus outbreak.
Dairy merchants said the loss would increase if the situation worsened forcing many farms to shut their shutters down.
According to sources, from March 20 every day 120 crore to 150 litres of milk has remained unsold. The everyday loss is about Tk60 crore.
If the situation continues for the next one month the amount of loss will stand at Tk2500 crore.
Imran Hossain, President of Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association (BDFA), told the Daily Observer that at present the livelihoods of about 3 lakh people are directly and indirectly involved in this sector.
There are around 3 lakh dairy farms in the country. Dairy processing companies collect only 5 percent of the country's total milk produced daily.
The amount is only 1.3 lakh litres. The rest are sold in sweetmeat shops and houses. Due to the instability caused by the Coronavirus, all sweets and yogurt shops are now closed.
Imran Hossain also said the three major dairy processing companies in the country have the capacity to produce powder milk by collecting about 3 lakh litres of milk every day.
At the same time, the company has the ability to make ghee, butter, favored milk, ice-cream, cream from 3 to 12 other companies.
Without cooperation of the government and the dairy processing companies, about 50 percent of the farms will be closed.
Meanwhile, the Fisheries and livestock Ministry opened a control room that will run from 9am to 5pm every day.
The ministry took immediate steps through hotline to resolve the problems of transportation and distribution of poultry and dairy products including milk and eggs following the Coronavirus outbreak, said a ministry source.
The Ministry also decided to make people aware of meat, milk and egg amid the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak.
The Ministry also decided to make people aware of meat, milk and egg amid the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak.
Recently the government issued an instruction to the local administration to facilitate the supply, transportation, marketing and other logistics support to the livestock industry businesses as those are perishable items and local dairy farmers cannot preserve them.


