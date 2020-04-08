Video
Taliban walk out of talks

Published : Wednesday, 8 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM

KABUL, Apr 7: The Taliban have walked out of landmark talks which were supposed to help pave the path to peace in Afghanistan.
A spokesman for the militant group said the first face-to-face discussions with the government had proved "fruitless".




Talks have broken down over a prisoner swap agreed between the US and Taliban.
It was meant to be a step towards ending the war, but the Taliban say Afghan officials are trying to delay the release, while officials say the militants' demands are unreasonable.
According to Matin Bek, a member of the government's negotiating team, the Taliban wanted the release of 15 commanders believed to be involved in what were referred to as big attacks.
"We cannot release the killers of our people," he said.    -BBC



