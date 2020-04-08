Taliban walk out of talks





A spokesman for the militant group said the first face-to-face discussions with the government had proved "fruitless".









Talks have broken down over a prisoner swap agreed between the US and Taliban.

It was meant to be a step towards ending the war, but the Taliban say Afghan officials are trying to delay the release, while officials say the militants' demands are unreasonable.

According to Matin Bek, a member of the government's negotiating team, the Taliban wanted the release of 15 commanders believed to be involved in what were referred to as big attacks.

