Cardinal Pell freed

VATICAN CITY, Apr 7: Pope Francis decried "unjust" sentences against "innocent" people on Tuesday, hours after Australian Cardinal George Pell walked free from prison following the quashing of his conviction for child sex abuse.Australia's High Court overturned five counts of sexually abusing two 13-year-old choirboys in the 1990s, bringing to an abrupt end the most high-profile paedophilia case faced by the Catholic Church.The Vatican said it "welcomed" the court's decision, pointing out that 78-year-old Pell had steadfastly maintained his innocence throughout a lengthy court process."In these days of Lent, we've been witnessing the persecution that Jesus underwent and how He was judged ferociously, even though He was innocent," the pope said on Twitter. -AFP