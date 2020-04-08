Six killed in quarantined DRC

BENI (DR Congo), Apr 7: Five men and a child were killed in an overnight attack blamed on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia near the eastern DR Congo city of Beni, cut off because of the coronavirus pandemic, local sources said on Tuesday.

The attack occurred in Halungupa, some 30 kilometres (18 miles) from Beni in North Kivu province, local official John Kambale Sibendire told AFP.

The local police chief confirmed the attack.

In a measure aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, the region's main three cities of Beni, Goma and Butembo have been cut off from the rest of North Kivu.

The region, torn by armed conflict for the past 25 years, has fought an Ebola epidemic -- the DR Congo's 10th -- since August 2018. -AFP








