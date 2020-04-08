Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 April, 2020, 5:42 AM
latest Benazir new IGP, Mamun RAB DG likely        Gazipur placed on complete lockdown       
Home Foreign News

Canada’s Trudeau to keep working from home ‘as much as possible’

Published : Wednesday, 8 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Canada’s Trudeau to keep working from home ‘as much as possible’

Canada’s Trudeau to keep working from home ‘as much as possible’

OTTAWA, Apr 7: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has been in self-isolation since his wife Sophie tested positive for coronavirus last month, said on Monday he would try to keep working from home "as much as possible."
"I'm planning on returning to the office in the coming days, but my work will be continuing overwhelmingly from home," he said during his daily news conference outside Rideau Cottage, his official residence in Ottawa.
"I'm going to continue working from home as much as possible," he said.
"That is what we are asking everyone to do. We are asking people to stay at home if it's possible, and, as we showed in the last three weeks... working from home has been very good in this situation," he said.
Trudeau's wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, announced on March 28 that she had recovered from the coronavirus.
She then left Rideau Cottage with the couple's three children to stay at an official residence in the countryside.
Canadians "should expect to continue staying home for at least a few more weeks, even a few months," said Trudeau, stressing that any decisions would depend on "models and predictions."
"Let's stay at home, continue this period of self-isolation and social distancing, that is the best way of getting out of this as quickly as possible," he said. He also said that the Canadian parliament, which has been suspended for three weeks, would most likely have a "virtual" session in the coming days to allow as many lawmakers as possible to join debates on pressing laws that need to be adopted.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Taliban walk out of talks
Cardinal Pell freed
Six killed in quarantined DRC
Canada’s Trudeau to keep working from home ‘as much as possible’
New York cathedral to be used as field hospital
Coronavirus: three months of global upheaval
Middle East still has chance to scale up virus response: WHO
China reports no new corona deaths as cases decline


Latest News
Paraguay court releases Ronaldinho into house arrest
Benazir new IGP, Mamun RAB DG likely
Gazipur placed on complete lockdown
Narayanganj under total lockdown from Wednesday
Coronavirus: DNCC asks people not to visit grave
Shakib Al Hasan is going to be father for 2nd time
Man dies with corona symptoms in C'nawabganj, union on lockdown
People of 20 Lalmonirhat villages on self lockdown
50 fined in city for not maintaining social distance
7 new patients admitted to RMCH with corona like symptoms
Most Read News
Bangabandhu's killer Abdul Mazed arrested after 45 years
Corona may spread widely in April: PM
Covid-19 impact on BD economy & few underlying concerns
Overseas Bangladeshis' deaths surpass 100
Thank you prime minister
Rajbari village under lockdown after man dies with corona symptoms
Bangladesh corona death toll now 17, new cases 41
Shut kitchen markets, shops by 7pm: DMP
Who is this Captain (sacked) Abdul Mazed?
Bangabandhu's killer Capt (sacked) Mazed sent to jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft