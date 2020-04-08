Coronavirus: three months of global upheaval





A pandemic has been declared, schools and shops from New York to New Delhi shuttered, half the global population is confined in some form, while governments have scrambled to announce massive aid packages amid recession fears.

Here is a look back at the dramatic first months of 2020:

A new coronavirus strain

On January 8, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) says cases of pneumonia reported since December in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, could be due to a new coronavirus strain.

In December, 59 people are officially diagnosed with the illness, which can cause serious respiratory problems. The confirmed cases include several employees from a Wuhan market selling live animals for food.

Tourists blocked

Nevertheless, international airlines begin reducing their flights to mainland China and tourist groups start postponing holidays.

Thousands of people are stuck on several cruise liners after cases are detected on board. More than 3,700 are quarantined from February 5 on a ship off Japan's coast and more than 700 infections emerge among the passengers and crew in a few weeks.

Scaly mammal link?

Early February researchers in China identify the pangolin, a scaly endangered mammal, as the potential link that facilitated the spread of the virus from bats to humans.

Economic repercussions

The first death outside Asia is announced on February 15, in France.

Around the world concerns are raised about the economic repercussions, as international meetings and sports competitions are progressively cancelled.

On March 24, the International Olympic Committee takes the historic decision to postpone the Summer Games in Tokyo to 2021 instead.

By the end of February, the number of infections is rising, notably in Italy, South Korea and Iran. Chinese authorities believe the epidemic is reaching a peak on the mainland.

World reaction

On March 6, the number of reported cases worldwide tops 100,000. Hard-hit Italy is the first country after China to impose strict confinement measures on its population.

Accounts from Italian medical staff raise concerns as they describe increasing numbers of sick people needing treatment, shortages in medical equipment and overwhelmed hospital wards.

On March 11, the WHO declares COVID-19 a "pandemic" and urges the world to take action.

The US begins sealing its borders to foreign visitors from Europe.

World stock markets register historic losses while governments and central banks announce massive aid packages. Widespread panic causes stockpiling and long queues at supermarkets.

Half of humanity confined

The WHO declares Europe the new virus epicentre and through the month of March, Spain, France and Britain impose their own confinement measures.

Several countries worldwide follow with various forms of lockdown, while the number of deaths continues to rise and overstretched hospitals struggle to cope.

By April 2, half of the world's population is called on or obliged by their authorities to stay at home.

Curfews and states of emergency multiply in various countries, sparking fears over the erosion of civil liberties.

Flights are grounded, schools and universities are shuttered, and working from home is the new norm.

In Madrid, an ice rink is turned into a morgue. In New York, emergency field hospitals are opened in Central Park.

In poor, overcrowed neighbourhoods, limiting movement proves difficult to enforce and some officials use violence and gunfire to disperse crowds.

Virus victims

While most of those infected with the virus recover, the illness can cause serious pulmonary complications, even in young patients.

Children had been considered safe from the more serious conditions, but rare cases of adolescent deaths in France, Belgium and Britain spark concern. Two babies die from COVID-19 in the US.

Retirement homes are hit hard as the virus sweeps through.

Among the famous names that start appearing on the list of deaths is the 86-year-old Afro-jazz legend Manu Dibango.

Worst crisis since 1945

The coronavirus pandemic is the worst global crisis since World War II, the UN says at the end of March. It could trigger conflicts around the world and an economic recession "that probably has no parallel in the recent past".

World powers promise billions of dollars to restart the world economy, which has been mostly brought to a standstill, while unemployment claims in the US soar to new records. -AFP















