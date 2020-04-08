Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 April, 2020, 5:42 AM
latest Benazir new IGP, Mamun RAB DG likely        Gazipur placed on complete lockdown       
Home Foreign News

China reports no new corona deaths as cases decline

Published : Wednesday, 8 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

BEIJING, Apr 7: Mainland China reported no coronavirus deaths for the first time since the pandemic began and a drop in new cases on Tuesday, a day before the central city of Wuhan, where the virus emerged late in December, was set to lift its lockdown.
China had 32 new infections by Monday, down from 39 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said.
For the first time since the commission began publishing nationwide data in late January, Hubei's provincial capital of Wuhan saw no new deaths, joining the rest of mainland China, which has recorded none since March 31.
Wuhan, a city of 11 million that reported only two new infections in the past fortnight, is due to allow residents to leave the city on Wednesday for the first time since it was locked down on Jan. 23 to curb the spread of the virus.
From midnight, traffic control checkpoints in Wuhan will be dismantled, and normal operation of railways, airports, waterways, highways and buses will resume.
But zero new cases do not mean zero risks, the provincial counter-epidemic authority said in a statement.
Wuhan residents are urged not to leave their neighbourhood, their city and even the province unless necessary, according to the statement.
Zhejiang, a populous province in the east, will conduct all the necessary tests on people arriving from Wuhan over the next 14 days.
The move aims to step up targeted screening of asymptomatic infections, the Zhejiang provincial government told a media briefing on Tuesday.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Taliban walk out of talks
Cardinal Pell freed
Six killed in quarantined DRC
Canada’s Trudeau to keep working from home ‘as much as possible’
New York cathedral to be used as field hospital
Coronavirus: three months of global upheaval
Middle East still has chance to scale up virus response: WHO
China reports no new corona deaths as cases decline


Latest News
Paraguay court releases Ronaldinho into house arrest
Benazir new IGP, Mamun RAB DG likely
Gazipur placed on complete lockdown
Narayanganj under total lockdown from Wednesday
Coronavirus: DNCC asks people not to visit grave
Shakib Al Hasan is going to be father for 2nd time
Man dies with corona symptoms in C'nawabganj, union on lockdown
People of 20 Lalmonirhat villages on self lockdown
50 fined in city for not maintaining social distance
7 new patients admitted to RMCH with corona like symptoms
Most Read News
Bangabandhu's killer Abdul Mazed arrested after 45 years
Corona may spread widely in April: PM
Covid-19 impact on BD economy & few underlying concerns
Overseas Bangladeshis' deaths surpass 100
Thank you prime minister
Rajbari village under lockdown after man dies with corona symptoms
Bangladesh corona death toll now 17, new cases 41
Shut kitchen markets, shops by 7pm: DMP
Who is this Captain (sacked) Abdul Mazed?
Bangabandhu's killer Capt (sacked) Mazed sent to jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft