Man suffering from fever dies in C’nawabganj

Later he was buried on Tuesday morning. Local administration has put the village under lockdown following the death of Mozammel. CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Apr 7: A man suffering from fever andcold died at Purboshaheb village in Gomostapur upazila on Monday night.The deceased was identified as Mozammel, 45, son of Hasimuddin of the village.Civil Surgeon Dr Zahid Nazrul Chowdhury, said Mozammel returned home from Singair upazila in Manikganj district around 11 am on Monday.Mozammel went there for cutting paddy as a day labourer, said family sources.Policesaid Mozammel and his associate Emran were kept in self-isolation at their home after their return from Manikganj.Mozammel died around 8:30 pm on Monday with fever and cold, Civil Surgeon Zahid Nazrul.Later he was buried on Tuesday morning. Local administration has put the village under lockdown following the death of Mozammel.