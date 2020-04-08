Coastal dev foundation distributes relief goods

Bangladesh Coastal Development Foundation (BCDF) on Tuesday distributed relief goods and soaps among destitute and helpless people at the coastal district Barguna.

Led by founder and executive director of Bangladesh Coastal Development Foundation, agriculturist Md Sagirul Islam Majumdar, the foundation distributed relief goods and soaps at Barguna Sador Upazila.

Mentionable, the relief goods will be distributed among a total of 500 destitute and helpless people, confirmed Md Sagirul Islam Majumdar. Upazila agriculture officer Md Mostafizur Rahman was present, among others.











