Wednesday, 8 April, 2020, 5:41 AM
Dhaka ranks 3rd worst city in Air quality

Published : Wednesday, 8 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Bangladesh's capital showed little sign of improvement even though the vehicles' entry to and from the city was restricted while a virtual lockdown is going on due to coronavirus, it ranked third worst in the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Tuesday morning.
Dhaka had a score of 116 at 08:16am, indicating that the air quality was 'unhealthy for sensitive groups'. A numerical value between 101 and 150 indicates that members of sensitive groups may experience health effects.    -UNB


