Dhaka ranks 3rd worst city in Air quality

Bangladesh's capital showed little sign of improvement even though the vehicles' entry to and from the city was restricted while a virtual lockdown is going on due to coronavirus, it ranked third worst in the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Tuesday morning.

Dhaka had a score of 116 at 08:16am, indicating that the air quality was 'unhealthy for sensitive groups'. A numerical value between 101 and 150 indicates that members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. -UNB





