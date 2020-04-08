Two die in Netrakona with fever, cold in 2 days





A 40-year old man, who had been suffering fever since Wednesday, died at Kismat Barega in Gohalakanda union around 8:45 pm on Monday.

As the man had been suffering from breathing problem, a team from upazila health office collected his sample for coronavirus test and gave medicine in the morning.

Later, he died at night.

After his death, local administration locked down seven houses adjacent to his house, said Mohammad Touhidur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Purbadhola Police Station.

Earlier, a 50-year old woman died at Hugla union early Sunday with the same symptoms.









With the latest deaths, a total of four people died in the last three days with fever and cold.





