KMCH starts coronavirus test with PCR machine





The PCR machine has been set up on the third floor of the hospital where a molecular laboratory was established earlier.

Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque inaugurated the testing station at 12pm.

Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) provided training to seven physicians of KMCH while 700 testing kits have already arrived at the hospital.

Dr. Mehedi Newaj, vice principle of KMCH, said that using the machine it will be possible to test 96 samples at a time.

Besides, flu corners have been set up at KMCH, Khulna Sadar Hospital and 10 upazila health complexs.



























