Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 April, 2020, 5:41 AM
latest Benazir new IGP, Mamun RAB DG likely        Gazipur placed on complete lockdown       
Home Sports

Mueller extends Bayern stay until 2023

Published : Wednesday, 8 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

BERLIN, APRIL 7: Bayern Munich forward Thomas Mueller has signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2023, the Bundesliga champions announced on Tuesday.
"I'm happy that we've reached agreement with Thomas. Thomas is a special player for us, a figurehead for the club and our fans, a leader who shows the way on the pitch and has achieved a lot with FC Bayern," Bayern's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said in a statement.
Mueller, 30, has played more than 500 times for Bayern since rising through the youth ranks to reach the first team in 2008, winning eight league titles, five German Cups and the 2013 Champions League.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
As Bundesliga clubs resume training, a debate over fairness and fitness
Former Atletico, Real Madrid and Barca coach Antic dies
Mueller extends Bayern stay until 2023
Lalchand Rajput draws plans for Zimbabwe players
Japan ends Olympic flame display due to virus
FIFA urges clubs and players to reach agreement over wages
Australian cricketers 'sucked up' to Kohli to save IPL deals: Clarke
Mahmudullah blessed with son, Shakib going to be father again


Latest News
Paraguay court releases Ronaldinho into house arrest
Benazir new IGP, Mamun RAB DG likely
Gazipur placed on complete lockdown
Narayanganj under total lockdown from Wednesday
Coronavirus: DNCC asks people not to visit grave
Shakib Al Hasan is going to be father for 2nd time
Man dies with corona symptoms in C'nawabganj, union on lockdown
People of 20 Lalmonirhat villages on self lockdown
50 fined in city for not maintaining social distance
7 new patients admitted to RMCH with corona like symptoms
Most Read News
Bangabandhu's killer Abdul Mazed arrested after 45 years
Corona may spread widely in April: PM
Covid-19 impact on BD economy & few underlying concerns
Overseas Bangladeshis' deaths surpass 100
Thank you prime minister
Rajbari village under lockdown after man dies with corona symptoms
Bangladesh corona death toll now 17, new cases 41
Shut kitchen markets, shops by 7pm: DMP
Who is this Captain (sacked) Abdul Mazed?
Bangabandhu's killer Capt (sacked) Mazed sent to jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft