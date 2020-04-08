Video
Lalchand Rajput draws plans for Zimbabwe players

Published : Wednesday, 8 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
BIPIN DANI

Former India batsman Lalchand Rajput has prepared a special program and workout schedules for Zimbabwe players.
The 58-year-old former right handed batsman has been Zimbabwe's Head coach since last two years and is in India now.
Speaking exclusively, he said, "I have sent a message to the Zimbabwe trainer to give them a specific prognosis so that the players can do that from home during current corona crisis".
Rajput did admit that space constrain is a problem to some players.
"Yes, that's a problem and all players can't move out of their houses and attend gym outside. But yes, some players do have big houses and bungalows where such facilities are available".
"I am not sure where and where the next series our team would play as the programs for all countries have become uncertain".  
"We were supposed to play against Afghanistan in May/June and were scheduled to tour Australia in July but let us when cricket resumes internationally.









