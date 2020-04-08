Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 April, 2020, 5:40 AM
latest Benazir new IGP, Mamun RAB DG likely        Gazipur placed on complete lockdown       
Home Sports

Mahmudullah blessed with son, Shakib going to be father again

Published : Wednesday, 8 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Sports Reporter

Shakib's daughter Alaina Hasan Abri holding a dress of a newborn baby writing 'Welcome Home'. photo: Facebook

Shakib's daughter Alaina Hasan Abri holding a dress of a newborn baby writing 'Welcome Home'. photo: Facebook

Skipper of Bangladesh T20 team Mahmudullah Riyad became the father of second son on Tuesday while ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is going to be a father of second daughter. Both the peer cricketers made their information public on respective verified facebook pages.
"Alhamdulillah, last night we are blessed with our second baby boy," wrote Riyad. "Please keep him in your prayers," he urged to his fans and followers.
Mahmudullah married Jannatul Kawsar Mishti on June 25 in 2011. They brought their 1st son Raeed on the Earth June 2013.
Shakib on the other hand, had married to Umme Ahmed Shishir on December 12 in 2012. Shakib-Shishir spouses were blessed with a baby daughter Alaina Hasan Abri in 2015.
The southpaw met with his wife and daughter on Monday completing self-quarantine and posted a photo of his daughter Alaina, where she was holding a dress of a newborn baby writing 'Welcome Home'. Shishir also posted the same photo on her facebook wall. Both of them captioned the picture "Big Sisterhood".
His relatives confirmed the arrival of new guest in Shakib-Shishir's family by the 2nd or 3rd week of current month and the expecting baby will be a girl.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
As Bundesliga clubs resume training, a debate over fairness and fitness
Former Atletico, Real Madrid and Barca coach Antic dies
Mueller extends Bayern stay until 2023
Lalchand Rajput draws plans for Zimbabwe players
Japan ends Olympic flame display due to virus
FIFA urges clubs and players to reach agreement over wages
Australian cricketers 'sucked up' to Kohli to save IPL deals: Clarke
Mahmudullah blessed with son, Shakib going to be father again


Latest News
Paraguay court releases Ronaldinho into house arrest
Benazir new IGP, Mamun RAB DG likely
Gazipur placed on complete lockdown
Narayanganj under total lockdown from Wednesday
Coronavirus: DNCC asks people not to visit grave
Shakib Al Hasan is going to be father for 2nd time
Man dies with corona symptoms in C'nawabganj, union on lockdown
People of 20 Lalmonirhat villages on self lockdown
50 fined in city for not maintaining social distance
7 new patients admitted to RMCH with corona like symptoms
Most Read News
Bangabandhu's killer Abdul Mazed arrested after 45 years
Corona may spread widely in April: PM
Covid-19 impact on BD economy & few underlying concerns
Overseas Bangladeshis' deaths surpass 100
Thank you prime minister
Rajbari village under lockdown after man dies with corona symptoms
Bangladesh corona death toll now 17, new cases 41
Shut kitchen markets, shops by 7pm: DMP
Who is this Captain (sacked) Abdul Mazed?
Bangabandhu's killer Capt (sacked) Mazed sent to jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft