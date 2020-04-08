Mahmudullah blessed with son, Shakib going to be father again



Shakib's daughter Alaina Hasan Abri holding a dress of a newborn baby writing 'Welcome Home'. photo: Facebook

"Alhamdulillah, last night we are blessed with our second baby boy," wrote Riyad. "Please keep him in your prayers," he urged to his fans and followers.

Mahmudullah married Jannatul Kawsar Mishti on June 25 in 2011. They brought their 1st son Raeed on the Earth June 2013.

Shakib on the other hand, had married to Umme Ahmed Shishir on December 12 in 2012. Shakib-Shishir spouses were blessed with a baby daughter Alaina Hasan Abri in 2015.

The southpaw met with his wife and daughter on Monday completing self-quarantine and posted a photo of his daughter Alaina, where she was holding a dress of a newborn baby writing 'Welcome Home'. Shishir also posted the same photo on her facebook wall. Both of them captioned the picture "Big Sisterhood".

His relatives confirmed the arrival of new guest in Shakib-Shishir's family by the 2nd or 3rd week of current month and the expecting baby will be a girl.

















