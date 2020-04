RAJSHAHI, Apr 7: A coconut trader died after he fell from a coconut tree at Zupara Union in Puthia Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Moksed Ali, 43, was the son of late Mojahar Rahman of Nakulbari Village of the union. He used to sell coconut in retail market.

Union Parishad Chairman Hossenara Begum confirmed the incident.