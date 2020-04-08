Video
Wednesday, 8 April, 2020
Home Countryside

Man dies with corona symptoms in Gaibandha

Published : Wednesday, 8 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Apr 7: A man died with coronavirus like symptoms at Goghat Village near Kamarjani Bandar under Kamarjani Union in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.
Deceased Abdur Razzak, 32, was the son of Fazlu Miah of the village.
Family sources said Abdur Razzak came home from his work in Narayanganj 12 days back. Since then, he had been suffering from fever, cough, sore throat and respiratory problem. On Sunday afternoon, he died at his home.
Being informed by the local union parishad (UP) chairman, Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr ABM Abu Hanif sent a quick response team led by Sadar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Golam Mostafa to the victim's house.




Then, the team collected sample of the victim and later, he was buried at the arrangement of the trained imam of Islamic Foundation, Gaibandha following the directives of the government, said a social worker Saddam Hossain Paban.
Later, the members of three families and the physician from whom the victim took treatment were kept in home quarantine for 14 days, said UP Chairman Abdus Salam Jakir.
CS ABM Abu Hanif said the collected sample of the victim was sent to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for test whether he was infected with Covid-19 or not.


