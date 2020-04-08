Khulna City put under lockdown





Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) Sheikh Moniruzzaman Mithu said to stop the spread of Covid-19, apart from government-permitted individuals and vehicles, the entry and exit of all people and transport have been suspended in Khulna City from last evening.

He also said the opening and closing of shops in the city, apart from pharmacies and emergency services, will adhere to the directives issued by the district administration earlier. This announcement will remain in force for all people in Khulna City till further notice.

Those who violate these instructions will face stern legal action, he added.

























