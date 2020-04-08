Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 April, 2020, 5:40 AM
latest Benazir new IGP, Mamun RAB DG likely        Gazipur placed on complete lockdown       
Home Countryside

Helpless families, poor artistes get relief items in Panchagarh

Published : Wednesday, 8 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondent

PANCHAGARH, Apr 7: At least 17,325 helpless families and 40 poor artistes were distributed relief materials in the district recently amid coronavirus outbreak.
As part of the government's countrywide relief material distribution programme amid the outbreak of COVID-19, the local administration has distributed essentials among 17,325 poor families in the district so far.
"We distributed relief materials among 17,325 poor families recently, as they were affected by the coronavirus outbreak," said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sabina Yasmin.
The DC also said the government has allocated Tk 9,00,000 and 200 tonnes of rice for the people of the district.
"We have prepared a list of poor families in the district.
Out of the allocation, 173 tonnes of rice and Tk 8,55,000 were already distributed among the helpless families," the DC added.
On the other hand, in the wake of the suspension of all kinds of cultural activities to prevent coronavirus infection, poor artistes have become unemployed in the country.
In such a situation, DC Sabina Yasmin has come forward.
She distributed food items like rice, pulses, potatoes and packet edible oil among 40 cultural activists of the district including singers, drama actors and baul singers at local Shilpakala Academy auditorium on Sunday.
Assistant Commissioner Farhana Nasrin, District Shilpakala Academy Vice-President Golam Kibria, General Secretary (GS) Abu Toabur Rahman, Joint GS Aktarun Nahar Saki, among others, were present during the distribution.
The artistes also expressed satisfaction receiving government assistance amid corona crisis.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trader dies failing off tree in Rajshahi
Meeting on coronavirus situation and overall relief activities in Dinajpur DC office
Man dies with corona symptoms in Gaibandha
Khulna City put under lockdown
Helpless families, poor artistes get relief items in Panchagarh
Mother dies after hearing son’s death news
Five killed in road mishaps in five districts
Hand sanitizer, masks given to field officials


Latest News
Paraguay court releases Ronaldinho into house arrest
Benazir new IGP, Mamun RAB DG likely
Gazipur placed on complete lockdown
Narayanganj under total lockdown from Wednesday
Coronavirus: DNCC asks people not to visit grave
Shakib Al Hasan is going to be father for 2nd time
Man dies with corona symptoms in C'nawabganj, union on lockdown
People of 20 Lalmonirhat villages on self lockdown
50 fined in city for not maintaining social distance
7 new patients admitted to RMCH with corona like symptoms
Most Read News
Bangabandhu's killer Abdul Mazed arrested after 45 years
Corona may spread widely in April: PM
Covid-19 impact on BD economy & few underlying concerns
Overseas Bangladeshis' deaths surpass 100
Thank you prime minister
Rajbari village under lockdown after man dies with corona symptoms
Bangladesh corona death toll now 17, new cases 41
Shut kitchen markets, shops by 7pm: DMP
Who is this Captain (sacked) Abdul Mazed?
Bangabandhu's killer Capt (sacked) Mazed sent to jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft