Helpless families, poor artistes get relief items in Panchagarh





As part of the government's countrywide relief material distribution programme amid the outbreak of COVID-19, the local administration has distributed essentials among 17,325 poor families in the district so far.

"We distributed relief materials among 17,325 poor families recently, as they were affected by the coronavirus outbreak," said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sabina Yasmin.

The DC also said the government has allocated Tk 9,00,000 and 200 tonnes of rice for the people of the district.

"We have prepared a list of poor families in the district.

Out of the allocation, 173 tonnes of rice and Tk 8,55,000 were already distributed among the helpless families," the DC added.

On the other hand, in the wake of the suspension of all kinds of cultural activities to prevent coronavirus infection, poor artistes have become unemployed in the country.

In such a situation, DC Sabina Yasmin has come forward.

She distributed food items like rice, pulses, potatoes and packet edible oil among 40 cultural activists of the district including singers, drama actors and baul singers at local Shilpakala Academy auditorium on Sunday.

Assistant Commissioner Farhana Nasrin, District Shilpakala Academy Vice-President Golam Kibria, General Secretary (GS) Abu Toabur Rahman, Joint GS Aktarun Nahar Saki, among others, were present during the distribution.

The artistes also expressed satisfaction receiving government assistance amid corona crisis.



























