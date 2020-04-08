Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 April, 2020, 5:40 AM
latest Benazir new IGP, Mamun RAB DG likely        Gazipur placed on complete lockdown       
Home Countryside

Mother dies after hearing son’s death news

Published : Wednesday, 8 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondent

NAGARPUR, TANGAIL, Apr 7: A woman died of cardiac arrest after hearing the death news of her son in Nagarpur Upazila of the district on Monday noon.
The deceased were identified as Fatima Begum, 75, wife of late Talebar Mia of Mushuria Village in the upazila, and her son Shamsul Mia, 55.
Local Union Parishad Member Sabuj Talukder said Shamsul had long been suffering from liver cirrhosis. He was given treatment at Nagarpur Upazila Health Complex and Tangail Sadar Hospital. But, he did not recover. Later, family members had brought him back home where he died at noon.
After a while, Fatima also died of heart attack watching her son's death.
Meanwhile, local people were panicked considering the death from coronavirus.
Later, a medical team of the upazila health department examined the death and assured them that they died naturally.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trader dies failing off tree in Rajshahi
Meeting on coronavirus situation and overall relief activities in Dinajpur DC office
Man dies with corona symptoms in Gaibandha
Khulna City put under lockdown
Helpless families, poor artistes get relief items in Panchagarh
Mother dies after hearing son’s death news
Five killed in road mishaps in five districts
Hand sanitizer, masks given to field officials


Latest News
Paraguay court releases Ronaldinho into house arrest
Benazir new IGP, Mamun RAB DG likely
Gazipur placed on complete lockdown
Narayanganj under total lockdown from Wednesday
Coronavirus: DNCC asks people not to visit grave
Shakib Al Hasan is going to be father for 2nd time
Man dies with corona symptoms in C'nawabganj, union on lockdown
People of 20 Lalmonirhat villages on self lockdown
50 fined in city for not maintaining social distance
7 new patients admitted to RMCH with corona like symptoms
Most Read News
Bangabandhu's killer Abdul Mazed arrested after 45 years
Corona may spread widely in April: PM
Covid-19 impact on BD economy & few underlying concerns
Overseas Bangladeshis' deaths surpass 100
Thank you prime minister
Rajbari village under lockdown after man dies with corona symptoms
Bangladesh corona death toll now 17, new cases 41
Shut kitchen markets, shops by 7pm: DMP
Who is this Captain (sacked) Abdul Mazed?
Bangabandhu's killer Capt (sacked) Mazed sent to jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft