Mother dies after hearing son’s death news





The deceased were identified as Fatima Begum, 75, wife of late Talebar Mia of Mushuria Village in the upazila, and her son Shamsul Mia, 55.

Local Union Parishad Member Sabuj Talukder said Shamsul had long been suffering from liver cirrhosis. He was given treatment at Nagarpur Upazila Health Complex and Tangail Sadar Hospital. But, he did not recover. Later, family members had brought him back home where he died at noon.

After a while, Fatima also died of heart attack watching her son's death.

Meanwhile, local people were panicked considering the death from coronavirus.

Later, a medical team of the upazila health department examined the death and assured them that they died naturally.

























