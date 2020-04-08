Five killed in road mishaps in five districts





BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A motorcyclist was killed and another injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles on the Dinajpur-Gobindaganj Highway in Bhaduria area of Nababganj Upazila in the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Harunur Rashid, 45, was the son of late Golam Uddin of Pakuria Village in the upazila, and a steel trader at Bhaduria Bazaar.

Local Union Parishad Member Haurnur Rashid said the deceased was going to his shop riding a motorcycle in the morning. On the way, his bike collided with another bike in the said area, leaving him and another injured.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared dead.

SIRAJGANJ: A garment worker was run over by a truck in Raiganj Upazila of the district early Monday.

Deceased Shafiqul Islam, 27, was the son of Matiur Rahman of Gobindaganj Upazila in Gaibandha District, and a garment worker in Gazipur District.

Hatikumrul Highway Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Akteruzzaman said the deceased was waiting for public transport for going home in Bhuiyaganti Bus Stand area. At that time a truck ran over him, leaving him dead on the spot.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

BARISHAL: A woman was killed in a road accident in Palashpur Bridge area of the city on Sunday noon.

Deceased Rehana Begum, 45, was the wife of Mahbub of the area.

Police said Rehana was crossing the bridge at noon. Suddenly, an auto-rickshaw hit her from behind, leaving her seriously injured.

She was rushed to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital where she was declared dead.

NABIGANJ, HABIGANJ: A youth was killed and another injured in a road accident in Tarongaon area under Kargaon Union in Nabiganj Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

Deceased Khelu Mia, 23, was the son of Nur Islam of Baurdhan village under Chilaura Haldipur Union in Jagannathpur Upazila of Sunamganj District.

Nabiganj PS OC Md Azizur Rahman said the deceased and his friend Seju Mia were going to Baniachang Upazila of Habiganj riding a motorcycle. When they reached the said area, the bike turned turtle on the road, leaving Khelu Mia dead on the spot and his friend injured.

On information, police recovered the body and sent the injured to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital.

RAJSHAHI: An old woman was killed in a road accident in Basantapur area under Mohanpur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Rahima Begum, 80, was the wife of late Abdus Salam of the area.

Sources said the woman was returning home from a local market in the morning. At that time, a fish-laden truck hit her from behind, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to family members.

Police seized the truck.

Mohanpur PS OC Mostaq Ahmed confirmed the incident.





















