Adjustment in distribution of relief goods







Corona virus transmission is increasing in the country. Almost all types of services are closed except for emergency services, groceries and drugstores. As a result many people have become jobless. Government distributes essential food and medicines to the needy, poor and the jobless people.

Apart from the government, various political parties, professional and voluntary organizations are also conducting humanitarian assistance in their own initiative. Personally many are standing beside the poor. A heartfelt gratitude to all involved for such timely work during the ongoing crisis. But with humanitarian assistance, proper coordination of public and private initiatives is most important. In addition to ensuring adequate support across the country, coordination of all activities will ensure that all disadvantaged people and families receive necessary assistance. Because many are getting extra relief due to lack of coordination. On the other hand, many do not even get the help they need.









To ensure coordination of all other relief assistance with government, it is expected for all concerned to carry out the necessary assistance programme through proper planning.



Abu Faruk

