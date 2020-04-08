

Meghna Group of Industries (MGI) Chairman and Managing Director Mostafa Kamal handing a cheque for Tk 5 crore to Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus for the Prime Minister's Relief Fund to fight coronavirus pandemic at the PMO recently. Besides this MGI has taken its own initiatives to donate about 25,000 packs (each pack containing 5kg rice, 2kg flour, 1 litre oil, 1kg sugar and 1kg salt) to the people that need it the most in Narayanganj, Cumilla, Rangpur, Tangail, Jashore, Khulna, Shariatpur and other districts after the virus breakout..