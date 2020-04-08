Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 April, 2020, 5:39 AM
latest Benazir new IGP, Mamun RAB DG likely        Gazipur placed on complete lockdown       
Home Business

India agrees to export 3.75m tonnes of sugar

Published : Wednesday, 8 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

NEW DELHI, April 7: Indian mills have agreed contracts to export 3.75 million tonnes of sugar since the current marketing season began on October 1, a leading trade body said on Monday.
Of the total, mills have already shipped out 2.86 million tonnes, Praful Vithalani, president of the All India Sugar Trade Association, told Reuters.
India's top four sugar export destinations were Iran, Somalia, Malaysia and Sri Lanka, Vithalani said.
"We believe that India will be able to export between 4.3 million and 4.5 million tonnes of sugar this year."
His estimates are in line with the forecast of a senior industry official who on March 23 told Reuters that Indian mills looked likely to export 4.5 million tonnes in 2019-20, down almost a fifth from an earlier estimate.
But a 21-day lockdown imposed by India on March 25 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus has triggered a severe labour shortage, slowing down port operations and hampering the movement of goods.
"There were hiccups. And traders are still facing difficulties in transportation and the processing of papers. But the situation has improved of late due to a series of steps initiated by the government," Vithalani said.
"More or less, exports should be okay, but the next couple of weeks will be crucial," he said.
Lower sugar exports from India, the world's biggest producer of the sweetener, could buoy benchmark global prices in New York and London.
On Friday, May raw sugar settled up 2 cents, or 0.2per cent, at 10.31 cents per lb, rising for the second consecutive session, and May white sugar settled down $4.10, or 1.2per cent, at $336.50 a tonne.

Years of bumper cane harvests and record sugar production have hammered Indian sugar prices, making it hard for mills to pay money owed to farmers, who form an influential voting bloc.
To reduce that debt and pare rising inventories, New Delhi has approved a subsidy of Rs 10,448 ($145) a tonne for exports of 6 million tonnes in the 2019-20 season.
India had set an export target of 5 million tonnes for 2018-19, but mills managed to export only 3.8 million tonnes despite incentives provided by New Delhi.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia, Saudi very close to oil deal, Moscow signals big cuts
Trump says OPEC has not asked him for a US oil output cut
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina witnesses through video conference as Energy State Minister Nasrul Hamid
Meghna Group of Industries (MGI) Chairman and Managing Director Mostafa Kamal
India agrees to export 3.75m tonnes of sugar
Swiss jobless expected to rise as coronavirus hits firms
Vivo extends smartphone warranty for Corona
India lifts restrictions on 24 drug exports amid coronavirus


Latest News
Benazir new IGP, Mamun RAB DG likely
Gazipur placed on complete lockdown
Narayanganj under total lockdown from Wednesday
Coronavirus: DNCC asks people not to visit grave
Shakib Al Hasan is going to be father for 2nd time
Man dies with corona symptoms in C'nawabganj, union on lockdown
People of 20 Lalmonirhat villages on self lockdown
50 fined in city for not maintaining social distance
7 new patients admitted to RMCH with corona like symptoms
Two held with 80 sacks of govt rice
Most Read News
Bangabandhu's killer Abdul Mazed arrested after 45 years
Corona may spread widely in April: PM
Covid-19 impact on BD economy & few underlying concerns
Overseas Bangladeshis' deaths surpass 100
Thank you prime minister
Rajbari village under lockdown after man dies with corona symptoms
Bangladesh corona death toll now 17, new cases 41
Shut kitchen markets, shops by 7pm: DMP
Who is this Captain (sacked) Abdul Mazed?
Bangabandhu's killer Capt (sacked) Mazed sent to jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft