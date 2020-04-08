Video
Vivo extends smartphone warranty for Corona

Published : Wednesday, 8 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Desk

Global smartphone company Vivo announced that it will be extending the warranty of its smartphones till May 31. This extension applies to whose warranty was expired on March 25, says a press release.
In the wake of the current Coronavirus outbreak, the Government has announced public holidays and advised to stay at home. In this context, Vivo announced the extension of the warranty.   
Vivo service center will remain closed during this situation. However, the company is providing a hotline service from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. Hotline numbers are- 01318563993 & 01318563995. Customers can also contact through the Facebook page, website and email.




