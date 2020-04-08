BD allows Indian cargo flights over its territory to NE





Indian sources said the cargo flights will carry at least 50 per cent of the cargo which was generally transported by road through Bangladesh.

The first cargo flight landed in Guwahati on March 30, followed by an Indian Air Force flight to Dimapur the next day. Three such flights had landed in Manipur and Nagaland as well, Minister of state for PMO and Department of North-East Region (DONER) Jitendra Singh, told reporters in New Delhi, according to Indian media.

An influential empowered group on supply chains and logistics management set up by India Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, has worked along with the foreign and home ministries to convince Bangladesh to give permission to Indian cargo flights passing through its territory to take supplies to the North-East, Indian media said.

Bangladesh had grounded all domestic flights as part of its lockdown last month but told India that it had no objection to Indian flights flying over its territory.

The group has been focussing on unhindered movement of three kinds of goods -- food, medicines and hygiene products like soap, sanitisers, sanitary pads, diapers and shampoos. It is also focusing on as keeping commodity markets open so that the entire supply chain of such goods remains open.















