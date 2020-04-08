Video
Wednesday, 8 April, 2020
Liquidity crisis in banks may hinder implementation

Published : Wednesday, 8 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Business Correspondent

The business community has hailed the Tk 72.750 crore stimulus packages announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday last, but most economists and financial analysts are voicing skepticism how far it will be practicable in view of the shortage of funds in banking sector.
The stimulus package aimed at bailing out the economy from affects of coronavirus would face difficulty in its implementation stage, experts said while unanimously praising the move to save industries, exports and jobs from faltering.
They said banks may not be in strong position to salvage ailing industries and service sectors because of their own liquidity crisis amid soaring non-performing loans. Knowledgeable sources said bankers would sit on Tuesday in the city to take stock of their position in this regard.
Former ABB (Association of Bankers, Bangladesh) Chairman Syed Mahbubur Rahman said the implementation of the bailout package would be very challenging for most banks as they are already struggling in liquidity shortage.
He wonder when banks' cost of fund stands at 7 per cent to 7.50 per cent, why would they lend at 9 per cent adding that most banks might not be interested to finance this package. It is not obligatory to finance the package although banks have responsibility in this regard, he pointed out.
"We are asking for a special refinance scheme from Bangladesh Bank (BB) to which BB will lend to banks at 3 per cent and then commercial banks will be able to lend at 9 per cent to take part in the scheme," said Rahman who is also the managing director of Mutual Trust Bank.
Managing Director and CEO of Pubali Bank Abdul Halim Chowdhury similarly voiced doubts on implementation of the package saying it would be difficult for most banks, overloaded with non-performing loans to finance the package.  Big defaulters are not repaying loans creating fund crisis in banks for fresh loans, he said.  
Halim said, "Pubali Bank has no liquidity crisis but small banks do have and it will influence their decision."
 "The central bank will formulate policies for scheduled banks to administer the fund in next one or two days. Then the business people can borrow from banks under this package," a senior official of Bangladesh Bank told The Daily Observer Tuesday.
Former advisor of caretaker government AB Mirza Azizul Islam said as banks were now facing liquidity shortage because of slow deposit growth, their capacity to lend has also worsened. At 6 percent interest on deposit, many people are holding bank money in their hands.
Moreover, individuals and institutional depositors are now withdrawing funds from banks to meet their growing needs during this crisis moment created by the novel virus. These are factors to overshadow the proper implementation of the bailout package," said Mirza Azizul.
However, the central bank has taken several initiatives to overcome the liquidity crisis in the banking sector, banking sources said.









