UGC asks private univs to stop admission, assigning grades without semester finals





"Several universities have taken the decision to assign students' grades without holding semester final exams or evaluation, and enroll new students without admission tests. This is unethical," said a UGC statement.

The Commission also mentioned that the activities of several universities are unfortunate as the authorities are urging them to stop this immediately.

The university regulatory body also said that some universities are trying to take online tests and some of them have started enrolling students for the summer semester during this crisis period of the country.

Three reputed private universities -- North South University (NSU), Brac

University and Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) -- have decided they will not be holding final exams for the spring semester and asked faculty members to complete grading based on coursework so far.

Brac University Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Mohammad Tamim on Sunday afternoon said the university has postponed its previous decision to assign students' grades without holding semester finals.

Three private universities -- IUB, United International University (UIU), and the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) -- have also decided to enroll students for the summer semester without admission tests, instead opted for taking students based only on their SSC and HSC results.

In a press release issued on Monday, the UGC said, "UGC is targeting with great concern that some private universities disobey UGC's advice and conduct online test and evaluation activities."

"Even at this critical moment in the country, some private universities have decided to start admission activities this summer. Such activities are in no way affordable. "









The Commission says, "Some private universities have decided to admit students in the first year of graduation without giving semester finals, evaluation and any kind of examination. The rules do not agree. Such activity was not mentioned anywhere in the recent UGC office order.

"It is very sad to conduct such activities at some Universities. All these universities are urged to immediately stop such activities. "

UGC urges all higher education families to comply with World Health Organization and government directives in combating Novel Coronavirus.

