Courts to remain closed till Apr 14

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday extended the holiday till April 14 for all courts across the country, including the Appellate and High Court divisions, amid outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

A notification signed by Supreme Court Registrar General Md Ali Akbar was issued in this regard.

It said "general holidays" have been declared till April 13 and a scheduled holiday will be observed on April 14 on the occasion of Pahela Baishakh.

On March 24, a general holiday was declared for all courts from March 29 to April 2 as per the directive of the Chief Justice. Then, on April 1, the holiday was extended until April 9.















