Tuesday, 7 April, 2020, 2:59 PM
Bangabandhu's killer arrested Capt (sacked) Abdul Mazed sent to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj
UK gives BD 21m pounds to fight Covid-19

Published : Tuesday, 7 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Diplomatic Correspondent

The United Kingdom (UK) has announced 21 million pounds fund to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Bangladesh including at the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar.
"Over 1 million pound is for BRAC, which has mobilised the nationwide network of 50,000 community health workers and volunteers to raise awareness of COVID-19 in their communities," the UK High Commission in a statement said on Monday.
Of the amount, seven million pounds is meant for Unicef, World Health Organisation and World Bank to help prepare the national health system,
including managing logistics and procuring supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers, laboratory supplies for testing, and oxygen support in hospitals, it said.
Three million pounds will go to UNDP to reach at least 2.16 million urban slums across 20 areas with awareness raising and hand washing facilities, in coordination with local health services.
Apart from that, more than 10 million pounds is meant for the existing UN and NGO partners to maintain essential humanitarian services and prepare the Rohingya and host communities for Covid-19.
Those will include establishing treatment centres, distributing soap, building more hand washing facilities, raising awareness about personal hygiene, and reaching out directly to the vulnerable older people with advice.


