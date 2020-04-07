No entry to, exit from Ctg, Rajshahi cities





Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) in a statement on Monday said no people or vehicle will be allowed to enter or leave the city except in case of emergencies to check coronavirus transmission, reports our staff correspondent.

"With exceptions to the emergency services, we are not allowing anybody to get in Chattogram or to leave it from 10:00pm today until further notice," said Mohammad Abu Bakar Siddique, additional deputy commissioner (public relations) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police.

Emergency services, medical services, transport of essential commodities and of export commodities will remain out of purview of the directive, ADC Abu Bakar said.

CMP has already set up check posts at different entry points of the city and at different points within the city to ensure that the people abide by the directive which has been imposed to contain the spread of the deadly virus, the CMP official said.

Stern legal actions will be taken against those who defy the directive, the official added. Our Rajshahi correspondent reported that eight teams of police started patrolling 40 spots of the city from 11:00am on Monday to ensure the restrictions imposed by Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) as a measure against the spread of Covid-19.

"We're not calling it a lockdown, but we will not allow anyone to go out and come into the city for the safety of the people," said Golam Ruhul Kuddus, additional deputy commissioner and spokesperson of RMP.

He said they also asked for closure of all shops and markets other than the emergency services after 6:00pm.

Earlier, in a meeting at the divisional commissioner's office, Rajshahi Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton directed the law enforcers to take measures for keeping Rajshahi safe as the number of Covid-19 patients continue to rise in the country.

"No patients were found positive here yet, we took the decisions considering the safety of the city people," the mayor said.

He said the meeting decided to dedicate the ICU unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital as a new coronavirus corner. There are 70 beds and 14 ventilators, he added.

He said they decided to ask the Baptist Mission Hospital and Islami Bank Medical College Hospital to provide space for keeping coronavirus patients as well.

Besides, the district committee prepared coronavirus corners at different places including Mohila Krira Complex, divisional stadium, ID Hospital and TB hospital in the city.



















Police have imposed restrictions on entry and exit points of Chattogram and Rajshahi cities in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) in a statement on Monday said no people or vehicle will be allowed to enter or leave the city except in case of emergencies to check coronavirus transmission, reports our staff correspondent."With exceptions to the emergency services, we are not allowing anybody to get in Chattogram or to leave it from 10:00pm today until further notice," said Mohammad Abu Bakar Siddique, additional deputy commissioner (public relations) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police.Emergency services, medical services, transport of essential commodities and of export commodities will remain out of purview of the directive, ADC Abu Bakar said.CMP has already set up check posts at different entry points of the city and at different points within the city to ensure that the people abide by the directive which has been imposed to contain the spread of the deadly virus, the CMP official said.Stern legal actions will be taken against those who defy the directive, the official added. Our Rajshahi correspondent reported that eight teams of police started patrolling 40 spots of the city from 11:00am on Monday to ensure the restrictions imposed by Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) as a measure against the spread of Covid-19."We're not calling it a lockdown, but we will not allow anyone to go out and come into the city for the safety of the people," said Golam Ruhul Kuddus, additional deputy commissioner and spokesperson of RMP.He said they also asked for closure of all shops and markets other than the emergency services after 6:00pm.Earlier, in a meeting at the divisional commissioner's office, Rajshahi Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton directed the law enforcers to take measures for keeping Rajshahi safe as the number of Covid-19 patients continue to rise in the country."No patients were found positive here yet, we took the decisions considering the safety of the city people," the mayor said.He said the meeting decided to dedicate the ICU unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital as a new coronavirus corner. There are 70 beds and 14 ventilators, he added.He said they decided to ask the Baptist Mission Hospital and Islami Bank Medical College Hospital to provide space for keeping coronavirus patients as well.Besides, the district committee prepared coronavirus corners at different places including Mohila Krira Complex, divisional stadium, ID Hospital and TB hospital in the city.